NEET -PG 2024 Exam Date To Be Declared By Next Week: NBE President Abhijat Sheth

President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Abhijat Sheth said on Tuesday that the SOPs and protocols will be reviewed as soon as possible and the next date for the examination will be announced by next week. This announcement comes days after the Union Health Ministry postponed the National Eligibility and Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination scheduled for June 23.

Sheth made her comments following a review conference between representatives from the Union Health Ministry and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to assess the circumstances and government feedback prior to delaying the exam.

The NEET-PG 2024 exams have been postponed by the government due to growing criticism over purported “irregularities” in the NEET-UG exam, which was administered on May 5.

“The integrity of this examination was never in doubt as far as NEET PG is concerned. For the last seven years, we have conducted so far successfully… Because of the recent events, what has happened that there were lots of concerns about all these sorts of examinations from the student communities and in response to that, the government has decided to ensure once more to make sure that the sanctity of the examination the safety and security must be maintained. So they have decided to review the SOPs and protocols as soon as possible. We will declare the next due date in one next week…,” said Abhijat Sheth while speaking to ANI.

He added, “This was for protection; that’s why we published the SOPs before the examination. This is all perception; social media is so vast these days that sometimes it gives the wrong message to the students, and we wanted students to remain on the right path.” in response to the advisory against social media messages, fraudsters, and warnings.

He stated, “It was mainly related to review of the processes for computer-based examination and the inputs received by the government,” regarding the meeting between NEBMS officials and the Health Ministry. The government has also issued directives to Tata Consultancy Services, a NEBMS technical partner, and the examination body.

“We certainly work closely to ensure that even minor shortcomings are been taken care of,” said Dr. Sheth.

A high-level expert group was established, according to the Ministry of Education, to provide recommendations on how to strengthen data security procedures, the NTA’s operation, and the examination process’s structure. Within the next two months, the ministry will receive the report from the seven-member team, which is chaired by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, the former chairman of ISRO.

