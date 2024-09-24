Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Purification Ritual Held At Tirumala Temple Amid Controversy Over Laddus

Amid allegations that Tirupati laddus contained animal fats, a four-hour purification ritual was conducted at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam shrine to appease Lord Venkateswara

Following the ritual, TTD executive officer J. Shyamala Rao assured devotees that their concerns regarding the temple’s ‘prasadams’ have been addressed and the sanctity of the offerings has now been restored.

Meanwhile, India’s food safety regulator has issued a show-cause notice to a Tamil Nadu company for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to the temple authority. As a result, it has intensified calls for a thorough investigation and stringent action regarding claims of animal fats being used in the laddus.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the formation of a special investigation team to examine these claims. But, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy, the former chairman of TTD, denied the allegations and requested an inquiry by an independent committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Also Read: Amul Files FIR Against People Spreading Rumors Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reached out to A R Dairy Food Private Ltd regarding the possible suspension of its central license due to violations of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

Must Read: TTD Conduct Shanti Homam Amidst Tirupati Laddu Controversy

This notice was prompted by information from the Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, which indicated, that A R Dairy Food Private Ltd has been supplying ghee to the TTD for the past four years.

Filed under

NewsX Purification Ritual Tirumala temple Tirupati Laddu Controversy

