Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Mic Muted', When Started to Speak on NEET Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that his mic was muted when he tried to speak on NEET issue in the Lok Sabha.

The party shared a video, showing Rahul Gandhi requesting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for the access to a microphone.

As the Leader of Opposition, when he thought that the ruling govt. is trying to slip away with the discussion he sought a debate on the matter and demanded a statement from the government.

In response, speaker Om Birla did clarified that he did not switch off the microphones and neither he has such controls. “”The discussion should be on the President’s address. Other matters will not be recorded in the House,” Birla said.

जहां एक ओर नरेंद्र मोदी NEET पर कुछ नहीं बोल रहे, उस वक्त विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी जी युवाओं की आवाज़ सदन में उठा रहे है. लेकिन… ऐसे गंभीर मुद्दे पर माइक बंद करने जैसी ओछी हरकत करके युवाओं की आवाज़ को दबाने की साजिश की जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/NhJnZZVM66 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2024

Congress party took to ‘X’ and wrote, “While on one hand, Narendra Modi is not saying anything on NEET, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of the youth in the House. But, on such a serious issue, a conspiracy is being hatched to suppress the voice of the youth by doing cheap acts like switching off the mic,”

Followed, by Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the NEET controversy. But, the speaker insisted that the House will discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to Parliament.

As the chaos developed the speaker adjourned the house till July 1.

Government sources said there was no tradition of bringing an adjournment motion during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

“The opposition is making an unnecessary demand. The government is very much ready to speak on the issue of NEET,” a source said.

