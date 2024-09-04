Rahul Gandhi To Start Off Congress Campaign With Rallies In Ramban & Anantnag

Ahead of the 2024 J&K Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party's campaign with two major public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts.

Ahead of the 2024 J&K Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party’s campaign with two major public rallies in the Ramban and Anantnag districts.

He will address a rally in support of Vikar Rasool Wani, a former head of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, who is contesting the Banihal assembly seat.

Subsequently, Gandhi will fly to Dooru in the Anantnag district to support Congress general secretary and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is running for the elections, in the above-mentioned assembly segment.

Also Read: J&K Elections: Monsoon Rains Expected To Impact Polls In Jammu and Kashmir

Afterward, he will return to Delhi from Srinagar. Additionally, another congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be actively involved in the party’s campaign in the union territory.

Meanwhile, The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held on three phases on these respective dates- September 18, September 25, and October 1. Results will later be announced on October 4.

Must Read: J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees