Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Railway Administration Is On Alert Amidst Increased Train Derailments

The surge in the instances of derailment of trains has also prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak about the recent incidents

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Railway Administration Is On Alert Amidst Increased Train Derailments

There has been an incessant increase in the number incidents involving attemots at train sabotage. With the most recent case, where five empty wagons of goods train derailed in West Bengal. While there were no casualties reported, the incident is one amongst the many that have taken place over the last three months. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday.

The increased incidents have garnered widespread attention and has raised serious concerns regarding the issue. The railway authorities have commenced an investigation into the reasons for the derailments and the motives behind the sabotage attempts and attempts at erailing the trains.

Also read: Train Derailment Crisis: Over 18 Sabotage Attempts in 3 Months, Railway Ministry Suspects Criminal Intent

The surge in the instances of derailment of trains has also prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak about the recent incidents of obstructions being put on railway tracks with an intent to cause damage to train operations.

He said, “The entire railway administration is on alert with great seriousness. We are constantly in touch with all state governments. State DGPs, Home Secretaries, NIA is also involved… strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause any accident. This is our commitment. The entire railway administration is working with great alertness.”

More details awaited.

Filed under

ashwini vaishnaw Railway Administration Railway Minister Train derailment

Also Read

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Enhanced Security In Jammu And Kashmir s Polling Approaches

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

Argentina Seeks Maduro’s Arrest Amid Diplomatic Showdown

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To Aid India’s Decarbonization March

Adani Energy Solutions And Adani Green Energy Join The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance To...

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Adani Total Gas Shares Surge 6% After Securing $375 Million for City Gas Expansion

Entertainment

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox