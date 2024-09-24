Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Railway Administration Is On Alert Amidst Increased Train Derailments

The surge in the instances of derailment of trains has also prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak about the recent incidents

There has been an incessant increase in the number incidents involving attemots at train sabotage. With the most recent case, where five empty wagons of goods train derailed in West Bengal. While there were no casualties reported, the incident is one amongst the many that have taken place over the last three months. The incident took place during the early hours of Tuesday.

The increased incidents have garnered widespread attention and has raised serious concerns regarding the issue. The railway authorities have commenced an investigation into the reasons for the derailments and the motives behind the sabotage attempts and attempts at erailing the trains.

Also read: Train Derailment Crisis: Over 18 Sabotage Attempts in 3 Months, Railway Ministry Suspects Criminal Intent

The surge in the instances of derailment of trains has also prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to speak about the recent incidents of obstructions being put on railway tracks with an intent to cause damage to train operations.

He said, “The entire railway administration is on alert with great seriousness. We are constantly in touch with all state governments. State DGPs, Home Secretaries, NIA is also involved… strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to cause any accident. This is our commitment. The entire railway administration is working with great alertness.”

VIDEO | Here’s what Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) said on recent incidents of obstructions being put on railway tracks with an intent to cause damage to train operations. “The entire railway administration is on alert with great seriousness. We are… pic.twitter.com/jHNQKTETuB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2024

More details awaited.