Rajasthan CM Sharma Leads Delegation To South Korea And Japan

A high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma departed for Seoul, South Korea, from Delhi International Airport on Sunday evening.

A high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma departed for Seoul, South Korea, from Delhi International Airport on Sunday evening. The delegation includes Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary to the Industries Department Ajitabh Sharma, and other senior officials, according to a press release by the Rajasthan government.

Purpose of the Visit

Chief Minister Sharma will be visiting South Korea and Japan from September 9-14. The primary aim of this visit is to invite investors to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which will be held in Jaipur from December 9-11. During the visit, investor meetings will be organized in various cities across South Korea and Japan. The Chief Minister will engage in detailed discussions with representatives from global companies and business groups, encouraging them to invest in various sectors of the state.

Key Events and Meetings

In addition to investor meetings, the Chief Minister will participate in the ‘Neemrana Diwas’ celebrations in Japan’s capital. Neemrana, located in the Alwar district, houses a Japanese Zone where numerous Japanese companies operate.

Focus Areas for Investment

During his trip, Chief Minister Sharma will also meet officials from several companies in sectors including infrastructure, steel, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, heavy industry, and education. The delegation plans to engage with representatives from major firms such as POSCO International, Daikin, Hitachi, Beltekno, Samsung Healthcare, and Hanwha Solution.

Send-Off Ceremony

On Sunday morning, ministers and senior officials presented bouquets to the Chief Minister at his residence and at Jaipur Airport, wishing him a successful visit.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

