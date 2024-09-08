J-K Assembly Polls: BJP’s Bishnah Candidate Vows Comprehensive Youth Support

After being announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Bishnah Assembly constituency, Dr. Rajeev Bhagat extended his gratitude to key party leaders.

After being announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Bishnah Assembly constituency, Dr. Rajeev Bhagat extended his gratitude to key party leaders. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity. Dr. Bhagat expressed his commitment to supporting the youth and encouraged them to focus on sports.

BJP’s Confidence and Election Dynamics

Dr. Bhagat expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections. Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh highlighted the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He recalled past difficulties, such as the restrictions faced in 2011 when BJP leaders were prevented from hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk. Singh also criticized National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah for his comments on the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

MUST READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Pushes For Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation

Election Details and Alliances

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will occur in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8. The assembly has 90 constituencies, including seven reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and nine for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The National Conference and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance. According to the Election Commission of India, there are 88.06 lakh eligible voters in the region.

Past Election Results

In the previous assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress obtained 12 seats. This election will be the first assembly election in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

ALSO READ: Manipur Unrest: Imphal Residents Stages Torch Rally