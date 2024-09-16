Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series: Mahesh Jethmalani Sets Discussion

The event convened leading legal experts from across the country to examine and interpret the newly introduced criminal laws, which include provisions offering leniencies for first-time offenders.

In the fifth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, organized by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, senior advocate Amit Desai provided a critical analysis of the new criminal laws recently enacted by the Union government.

The event convened leading legal experts from across the country to examine and interpret the newly introduced criminal laws, which include provisions offering leniencies for first-time offenders.

In his opening speech at the seminar, Mahesh Jethmalani finally steps into the spotlight, breaking his silence and setting the stage for a compelling discussion. He expressed that the topic of this year’s Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series was shaped by the introduction of three new criminal statutes—the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Saksham Adhiniyam—which effectively replace the IPC, CRPC, and the Indian Evidence Act. He noted that it was only natural for this year’s discussion to focus on these new statutes, their necessity, effectiveness, and any potential shortcomings.

Jethmalani highlighted that while Ram Jethmalani was renowned for his versatility as a lawyer, he was primarily recognized as an eminent practitioner of criminal law. He mentioned that today’s lecture would be overseen by the Honorable Home Minister, Sri Amit Shah, who had long sought a modernized approach to the colonial-era laws. Shah’s vision aimed to adapt these provisions to contemporary needs and incorporate technological advancements to enhance the justice system in the criminal realm. The Home Ministry had been instrumental in crafting the new statutes, introducing and guiding the bills through Parliament, and ensuring their enactment, with presidential assent, on July 1st.

Jethmalani acknowledged that, although today’s speakers might address some of the statutes’ limitations, the new laws had generally been received positively as a step forward. He attributed much of the success to the Home Ministry and those involved in drafting and refining the legislation.

He also pointed out that numerous seminars, panel discussions, and press articles had already examined these statutes. In this context, he expressed his excitement at bringing together some of the leading legal practitioners of today to contribute to the ongoing discourse.