Rameshwaram Blast Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Four Suspects

In connection with the Rameshawarm Cafe blast in Bengaluru, a chargesheet has been filed naming several accused individuals.

A recent bomb explosion at a café in Rameshwaram resulted in injuries to nine individuals and inflicted significant damage on the establishment. In connection with this incident, a chargesheet has been filed naming several accused individuals.

Accused and Charges

The chargesheet, filed on Monday, includes Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Muzammil Shareef among the accused. They face charges under various legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDLP) Act. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

NIA Investigation and Arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) commenced its investigation into the Rameshwaram café blast on March 3. The investigation involved extensive technical and field work in collaboration with state police forces and other agencies. It was revealed that Shazib and Taaha had been absconding since 2020 after the Al-Hind ISIS module was dismantled. Following an intensive search, the NIA apprehended the accused from a hideout in West Bengal 42 days after the explosion.

Shazib and Taaha, both from Shivamogga district in Karnataka, had been radicalized by ISIS’s extremist ideology. They had previously conspired to undertake a ‘Hijra’ (religious visit) to ISIS-controlled areas in Syria. Their efforts included radicalizing other Muslim youths with ISIS propaganda, including Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, who are also named in the chargesheet.

Fraudulent Activities and Financial Transactions

The investigation uncovered that Shazib and Taaha used fraudulent Indian SIM cards and opened bank accounts under fake names using Indian and Bangladeshi identity documents obtained from the Dark Web. Taaha was introduced to Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, an absconder in the LeT Bengaluru conspiracy case, by an ex-convict, Shoaib Ahmed Mirza. Faisal, in turn, introduced Taaha to other key figures in the ISIS network, including Mehaboob Pasha and Khaja Mohideen, the Amir of ISIS South India.

The accused were financed through cryptocurrencies, which Taaha converted to fiat currency using various Telegram-based P2P platforms. The funds were reportedly used to carry out violent activities, including a failed IED attack on the Karnataka BJP office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on January 22, 2024. This attack coincided with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. After this plot failed, Taaha and Shazib planned the Rameshwaram café blast.

The chargesheet and ongoing investigations reveal the extensive network and radical activities of the accused. The NIA’s efforts highlight the significant threat posed by extremist elements and their attempts to execute violent plans within India.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi Hails Indians in US as ‘Bridge’ Between Nations