RBI's Numbers Debunk Unemployment Claims: PM Modi in Mumbai

In a veiled critique of the INDIA bloc’s accusations against the BJP regarding unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the recent data released by the Reserve Bank of India, which shows a record generation of employment in the last three to four years. This data, according to PM Modi, disproves the false narrative surrounding unemployment in the country.

“Despite the pandemic, there has been a record generation of employment in the last 4-5 years. According to the RBI, in the last 3-4 years, India has created jobs for 8 crore people. These numbers have dismantled the false narrative about unemployment,” PM Modi said at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon in Mumbai on Saturday.

PM Modi criticized those who spread false narratives as being against investment, infrastructure construction, and India’s development. According to PLFS and RBI’s KLEMS data, India generated over 8 crore employment opportunities from 2017-18 to 2021-22, averaging over 2 crore jobs per year despite the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated a press release from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Our government is continually working towards skill development and employment in India. Even during crises like the pandemic, we have created record numbers of jobs,” PM Modi added.

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s attacks on the BJP over unemployment, PM Modi said, “The opposition’s policies deceive the youth and hinder employment. Their lies are being exposed, and the sensible people of India are rejecting their falsehoods. Every infrastructure project creates employment. As infrastructure development accelerates, so does job creation. With new investments, these opportunities will only grow.”

Continuing his criticism of the opposition, PM Modi stated that they oppose investment, infrastructure creation, and India’s development, and now their lies are being revealed.

“People can now hold the opposition accountable for their falsehoods. After winning for the third consecutive time, I promised to work at three times the speed,” PM Modi said.

Praising Maharashtra’s achievements, PM Modi stated, “Maharashtra has a glorious history, a strong present, and dreams of a prosperous future. It plays a significant role in building a developed India with its industrial, agricultural, and financial power, making Mumbai the financial hub of the country.”

“My goal is to use Maharashtra’s power to make it the biggest economic powerhouse in the world,” he added.

The NDA government’s development model prioritizes the underprivileged. The BJP government has made major decisions related to housing for the poor and farmers, providing 4 crore poor with pucca houses so far. In the coming years, 3 crore more poor families, including many from Maharashtra, will receive pucca houses.

Emphasizing Maharashtra’s cultural, social, and nationalist contributions, PM Modi said, “Leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and others have shaped this land. We must strive for a harmonious society and a strong nation as envisioned by these great leaders. Prosperity lies in harmony.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crores in Mumbai on Saturday. This was his first visit to Mumbai after taking oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, following the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With Inputs From ANI)