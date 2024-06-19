Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi's Poll Debut From Wayanad | NewsX Exclusive

In a recent exclusive interview with NewsX, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, shared his insights on the significant political developments within the Gandhi family. This comes after Rahul Gandhi’s announcement to retain his seat in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh while vacating Wayanad in Kerala for his sister Priyanka to make her electoral debut. This decision marks a pivotal moment in Indian politics as it could potentially lead to three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Parliament simultaneously, reigniting the debate on dynastic politics.
Robert Vadra expressed his support for Priyanka’s candidacy, emphasizing her dedication and hard work on the ground. “She has worked tirelessly and made a significant impact. I’ve always believed she belongs in Parliament,” he remarked. He further elaborated that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from two constituencies was a strategic move, ensuring a strong representation for the Congress. “Rahul felt it necessary to give up one constituency, and there was no better candidate than Priyanka to fulfil his vision for Wayanad.”
Addressing the decision to choose Wayanad for Priyanka’s electoral debut instead of Raebareli, Vadra explained that it wasn’t a predetermined choice. “It was a thoughtful decision. Rahul can continue to represent Raebareli while Priyanka can make her mark in Wayanad. This allows them to address the needs of people in both regions effectively,” he noted.
Vadra also explained why Priyanka did not contest in the recent elections. “She had to campaign across the country, supporting various states and constituencies. Her role was crucial in multiple regions, which is why she didn’t run for office herself,” he clarified.