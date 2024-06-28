Roof Collapses at Delhi Airport, Injuring Four: Rescue Operations Underway

A roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport has left four people injured, according to Delhi Fire Services. The injured individuals have been rescued and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The incident, which occurred early Friday morning, also caused damage to several cars as parts of the roof fell on them. A fire official reported that around 5:30 am, the department received a distress call regarding the collapse. In response, three fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, stated that he is personally overseeing the situation and the ongoing rescue efforts. In a post on social media platform X, he mentioned, “First responders are working at the site. I’ve advised airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital, and rescue operations continue.”

The collapse coincided with a heavy rainfall event in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. The intense downpour led to severe waterlogging in various areas, including Govindpuri in South Delhi and Noida Sector 95.

Beginning early Friday, Delhi and the National Capital Region experienced relentless rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. This followed heavy rainfall on Thursday, which provided much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain with gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi.

