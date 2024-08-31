Samantha Ruth Prabhu Advocates For Sexual Harassment Report in Tollywood, Hails Kerala’s Efforts

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has used her platform on Instagram to advocate for enhanced safety measures for women in the Telugu film industry

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has used her platform on Instagram to advocate for enhanced safety measures for women in the Telugu film industry. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha praised the ongoing efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala and called on the Telangana government to release a crucial report on sexual harassment within Tollywood.

Samantha expressed her admiration for the WCC’s persistence in Kerala, noting, “We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment. Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in the TFI, was created in 2019.”

She emphasized the importance of similar measures for Tollywood, stating, “We hereby urge the Telangana government to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in the TFI. @wcc_cinema.”

The Hema Committee Report

The Hema Committee report, led by Justice K Hema, provided a detailed account of sexual harassment and abuse allegations within the Malayalam film industry. The report uncovered troubling instances involving male actors, directors, and crew members. Since its release, several female actors have come forward with complaints, leading to the registration of FIRs against prominent figures including actor-politician Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, and director Ranjith.

The findings from the Hema Committee have sparked significant discussion and highlighted the urgent need for systemic changes to protect women in the industry. Samantha’s call for a similar investigation in Tollywood underscores the ongoing concern for a safer working environment in the film industry.

The Voice of Women Initiative

Inspired by the WCC’s efforts in Kerala, Samantha has been involved with The Voice of Women, a support group established in 2019 to address similar issues in Tollywood. This initiative aims to provide a platform for women to voice their concerns and advocate for better policies and protections.