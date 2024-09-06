SC To Continue Hearing On Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on September 9. During the last hearing, the court condemned the incident as “horrific and horrendous,” attributing it to the failure of state machinery in protecting healthcare workers.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will continue to address the matter. In a previous session on August 20, the court formed a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) aimed at developing guidelines to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals across India. The NTF is chaired by Surgeon Vice-Admiral and DG Medical Services (Navy) Arti Sarin and includes prominent healthcare leaders from top institutions like AIIMS Delhi and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

The court voiced severe concerns regarding the handling of the case, criticising both the Kolkata police and the West Bengal government for their delayed action. The SC condemned the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, calling it a failure of law enforcement to maintain order. Chief Justice Chandrachud urged the state to handle peaceful protesters with sensitivity and refrained from using state power against them, calling it “a moment for national catharsis.”

The Supreme Court also directed the NTF to focus on the broader issue of healthcare worker safety, especially women, calling for gender-based violence prevention and improved working conditions for all doctors, interns, and resident staff.

The court emphasised the need for a national consensus on healthcare safety, asking for measures to ensure separate restrooms and duty rooms for male and female doctors. Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted the constitutional right to equality, questioning how women could feel safe in their workplaces under the current conditions.

Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, informed the court that 37 individuals have been arrested in connection to the crime, and 50 FIRs have been lodged. Despite these developments, the SC noted lapses in the investigation, particularly the delay in registering the FIR and securing the crime scene.

SC Orders CISF Security and Media Restrictions

In response to security concerns, the court ordered the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at RG Kar Medical College. The Supreme Court also called out former principal Sandip Ghosh for misclassifying the case as a suicide, further delaying justice. In addition, the court issued directives to remove the deceased doctor’s name, images, and videos from media and social media to protect her dignity and privacy.

The hearing on September 9 is expected to further address these critical issues and develop solutions for safeguarding healthcare workers across India.