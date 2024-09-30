Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Security Forces Continue Search Operation in Rajouri’s Thanamandi Forest Following Terrorist Encounter

Security Forces Continue Search Operation in Rajouri’s Thanamandi Forest Following Terrorist Encounter

Late last evening, a group of 3-4 terrorists were detected in the dense forests of Manaili Gali in Rajouri’s Thanamandi area. This led to the initiation of a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security Forces Engage in Ongoing Operation

The security forces have launched a coordinated search and cordon operation to locate and neutralize the terrorists. The operation is still underway, with the forested terrain presenting challenges.

Army and Police on High Alert

Personnel from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police remain actively engaged in the operation. They are working together to ensure the safety of the area while continuing their efforts to track down the suspects.

More details awaited.

