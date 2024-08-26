Senior Congress Leader and Nanded MP Vasantrao Chavan Passes Away at 69 After Prolonged Illness

Senior leader and Member of Parliament from Nanded, Vasantrao Chavan, has passed away at the age of 69. Chavan, who had been battling a prolonged illness, breathed his last in Hyderabad, as confirmed by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Chavan’s health had deteriorated in recent days, prompting his urgent admission to Kims Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite receiving intensive medical care, he succumbed to the severity of his condition. The Congress party has announced that his final rites will be performed in his hometown of Naigaon at 11 AM, marking the end of an era for a leader deeply rooted in the local and state political landscape.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed his deep sorrow over Chavan’s passing, sharing his condolences on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Patole wrote, “The news of the demise of a senior leader of Congress party, MP of Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency Vasantraoji Chavan is very shocking. He always remained loyal to the Congress party even in adverse conditions and brought the idea of ​​the Congress party home. The entire Congress party is with the Chavan family in this grief.”

A Legacy of Service: Vasantrao Chavan’s Political Journey

Vasantrao Chavan was a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s political scene, known for his unwavering commitment to the Congress party and his constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, Chavan secured a decisive victory in the Nanded constituency, garnering over 46 percent of the votes. He defeated his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival, Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao, by a margin of more than 50,000 votes, a testament to his strong support base and political acumen.

Chavan’s contributions extended beyond his role as an MP. He was the trustee and Chairperson of Janta High School and College of Agriculture in Naigaon, where he played a key role in advancing educational opportunities in his region. His political career began with his election as an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Naigaon in 2009, a victory that set the stage for his subsequent rise within the Congress party.

In 2014, Chavan officially joined the Indian National Congress and was re-elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Naigaon. His alignment with the Congress party marked a significant shift in the region’s political dynamics, as he brought with him a legacy of service that spanned decades.

Vasantrao Chavan’s personal life

Vasantrao Chavan hailed from the influential Amitrao Chavan family, known for its long-standing political dominance in the Naigaon district. His political career was rooted in grassroots leadership, beginning with his election as Sarpanch in 1978. Over the years, Chavan held various key positions, including serving on the District Council and being elected to the district Zilla Parishad in 2002. His contributions to local governance were further recognized when he was elected to the State Legislative Council and later became the chairman of the Nanded District Central Cooperative Bank, a position he held from 2021 to 2023.