Severe Traffic Disruptions In Delhi Following Heavy Rain; Government Mobilizes To Manage Sewer Overflow

Severe traffic congestion was witnessed in several parts of Delhi following a heavy downpour on Tuesday. Commuters faced significant problems due to the traffic jams. Various areas of Delhi experienced severe waterlogging as a result of the heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, including the NSUI Office, ITO, Raisina, and Jantar Mantar. Severe waterlogging was observed near Ashram Bridge after the incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles being submerged.

An autorickshaw driver, Munil Mehto, whose vehicle got submerged on Minto Road, said, “My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers for help. To save my life, I had to exit the vehicle. The vehicle’s papers are still inside it.”

He added, “I urged other drivers to help me remove my vehicle, but I was unable to cross the road.”

The Delhi BJP unit criticized Delhi Minister Aatishi and the AAP government for the ongoing waterlogging issues in the capital. “Aatishi ji, who tells a new lie every day, claims that the AAP government had cleaned all the drains. Now, who will you hold responsible for this waterlogging?” a post by the Delhi BJP stated.

Meanwhile, in response to sewer overflow complaints across the national capital, Water Minister Aatishi directed the Chief Secretary to mobilize government resources to prevent a potential public health crisis. The Water Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to:

Assign responsibility for resolving sewer overflow issues to senior IAS officers.

Appoint 11 senior officers, each responsible for one of DJB’s 11 circles.

Form teams of officers to support each senior IAS officer, with the teams working in the field to address short-term and long-term solutions to sewer overflow and water contamination issues.

Monitor these 11 teams, with the Chief Secretary providing biweekly reports to the Water Minister.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light-to-moderate rainfall for Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. The IMD has also warned of a moderate-to-intense spell of rain over Central and East Delhi during the morning hours. Earlier today, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and heavy rain at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. There is also a warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

