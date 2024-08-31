Saturday, August 31, 2024

Sitaram Yechury Continues Medical Care At AIIMS Delhi

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The information was confirmed in a press release issued by the party’s Central Committee office.

Medical Care and Diagnosis

Sitaram Yechury is currently under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for a respiratory infection. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19, 2024. Initially, Yechury was placed in the emergency ward before being moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The exact nature of his ailment has not been disclosed by the hospital, maintaining confidentiality about his specific health condition.

Recent Health Procedures

Prior to this hospitalization, Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery. This surgery was performed as part of his ongoing health management. Despite the current medical situation, there has been no official statement regarding the impact of the recent surgery on his current condition.

Party’s Statement and Public Concern

The CPI(M) Central Committee has issued statements to keep the public informed about Yechury’s health status. The party has requested privacy during this period and expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes from the public. Party officials and supporters are closely monitoring the situation and are hopeful for his speedy recovery.

Medical Team and Future Updates

The team of doctors at AIIMS is closely monitoring Yechury’s condition and providing necessary treatment. The hospital and the CPI(M) party have assured that further updates will be provided as appropriate. The party has also emphasized the importance of respecting patient confidentiality while addressing the concerns of supporters and well-wishers.

