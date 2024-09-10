Some Creating Obstacles In India’s Development, But Won’t Succeed: RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns of Obstacles to India’s Growth, Advocates for Dharma and Righteousness.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has pointed out that certain elements are obstructing India’s development, drawing a comparison to historical challenges faced during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking at the launch of Dr. Milind Paradkar’s book, Tanjavarche Marathe, Bhagwat assured that these obstacles can be overcome with the power of “dharma”—a broader concept that includes truth, compassion, and dedication, beyond mere rituals.

He described “Hindu” as a term embodying acceptance of diversity and highlighted India’s purpose in promoting the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). Bhagwat noted that while past invasions were more visible, contemporary threats are more subtle, affecting economic, spiritual, and political realms.

Drawing an analogy to the Ramayana, Bhagwat explained that just as divine figures overcame threats in ancient times, today’s challenges can be addressed through adherence to dharma. He expressed confidence that those seeking to hinder India’s rise due to fear of losing influence will not succeed. According to Bhagwat, India’s strength lies in its “jivani shakti” (life force), rooted in dharma, which has been central since the beginning of creation and will continue to guide the nation.

“All those who fear that if India grows big, their businesses will be shut, such elements are working to create hindrance in the path of country’s development and by galvanising all the power they have,” the RSS chief said.

“They are orchestrating methodical attacks, be it physical or invisible (sukshm), but there is no need to get scared as a similar situation prevailed during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s times when there was no hope for India’s rise,” he said.

But there is one factor called ‘jivani shakti’ (power that infuses life) which defines India, Mr Bhagwat emphasised.

“Jivani shakti is the basis of our nation and that is founded on dharma which will be there forever,” he said.

Dharma was there at the beginning of the ‘srishti’ (nature or universe) and it (dharma) will be needed till the end, he said.

