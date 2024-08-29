SpiceJet Under DGCA’s Microscope: Maintenance Issues Prompt Intensified Oversight

SpiceJet is now facing intensified oversight from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to recent deficiencies found in its engineering facilities. The heightened scrutiny follows a special audit conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024, which revealed several issues with the airline’s maintenance processes.

SpiceJet is now facing intensified oversight from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to recent deficiencies found in its engineering facilities. The heightened scrutiny follows a special audit conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024, which revealed several issues with the airline’s maintenance processes. This move comes amid ongoing financial difficulties and numerous flight cancellations.

The DGCA’s decision to implement enhanced surveillance was prompted by the audit findings and SpiceJet’s recent operational struggles. The audit, which assessed the airline’s engineering practices, uncovered deficiencies that prompted the regulator to increase spot checks and night surveillance of SpiceJet’s aircraft to ensure operational safety.

SpiceJet’s financial woes are evident in its recent operational challenges. A Delhi-Dubai flight (SG 11) had to take a longer route due to unpaid overflying charges to Pakistan, resulting in a longer travel time. Additionally, Dubai Airport had temporarily halted boarding for SpiceJet flights over unpaid dues, forcing some aircraft to fly without passengers.

A SpiceJet spokesperson addressed the Dubai issue, stating that operational reasons led to the cancellations, but all affected passengers were either accommodated on later flights or refunded. The airline assured that all scheduled flights from Dubai are now running as planned.

The airline has been grappling with various operational and financial issues for years. Its domestic market share has dropped significantly from 5.6% in January 2024 to 3.1% by July 2024. SpiceJet has struggled to raise necessary funds, leading to reduced operations and financial strain on its employees.

Reports indicate that many employees have not received their July salaries, and some workers in Guwahati did not report for duty. Additionally, the airline has faced difficulties with provident fund deposits and delayed tax deductions. Many airport operators and oil companies have moved to a cash-and-carry system, and engine and aircraft lessors have sought legal action for non-payment.

The DGCA has previously placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance in 2022 and 2023 due to operational and financial concerns. The regulator’s recent actions are part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of SpiceJet’s operations amid its financial struggles.

As SpiceJet continues to navigate these challenges, the increased DGCA oversight aims to address safety concerns and maintain operational standards during this turbulent period.

Also Read: Cluster Bus Catches Fire In Delhi’s Jagatpuri, 40 Passengers Evacuated Safely