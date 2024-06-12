Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Vandalised In Italy, Was Scheduled To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized in Italy by the pro-Khalistani group today (Wednesday) just hours after the inauguration. In the picture, the accused has also painted controversial slogans related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Picture of the Mahatma Gandhi statue that was vandalised by Khalistani extremists in Italy. pic.twitter.com/zZy12QsR8b — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 12, 2024

The incident grabbed the attention of the locals, some said that the area crime was cleaned up in a very short period. Informing, that the instance occurred just a few days ahead of the G-7 Summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate.

Breaking: India has raised the matter of Mahatma Gandhi’s status being vandalised in Italy. The statue has been rectified. Foreign secretary @AmbVMKwatra @WIONews pic.twitter.com/SXL6ee7VkD — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 12, 2024

The 50th G7 Summit is set to commence on June 14 in Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Apulia, Italy, tomorrow to attend the summit, following an invitation from Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Kwatra mentioned that Indian authorities have brought the issue of the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to the attention of Italian officials. “We have raised the issue of the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue with the Italian authorities, and necessary action has been taken,” he stated.

This incident follows a similar event last year when a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced by Khalistan extremists at a university campus in British Columbia, Canada.

Show Full Article