Monday, September 2, 2024

Supreme Court Forms Committee To Address Farmer Protests; Asks Haryana and Punjab for Input

The Supreme Court has established a committee to address the issues raised by protesting farmers.

The Supreme Court has established a committee to address the issues raised by protesting farmers. Justice Kant stated that the committee will focus on finding solutions to the farmers’ concerns. He emphasized that the names suggested by Punjab and Haryana are highly credible and experienced in agriculture.

Justice Kant also noted that there is a significant farmer population that needs attention. Following reconsideration, the Court has decided not to finalize the issue at this time but has requested the High Courts of Haryana and Punjab to prepare a report within a week. States are invited to submit their suggestions.

More details awaited.

