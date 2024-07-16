Supreme Court Requests CBI, ED Response on Manish Sisodia's Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea for bail from AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been detained since February 2023 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The court, led by Justice B R Gavai, has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Sisodia’s petitions.

Sisodia, who served as Delhi’s deputy chief minister under Arvind Kejriwal, resigned from his positions shortly after his arrest. He was initially arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy case, followed by an arrest by the ED on money laundering charges related to the same case.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 29, allowing time for the investigative agencies to submit their responses. Sisodia’s bail plea comes amidst allegations that AAP leaders received kickbacks and routed funds through hawala channels for political campaigns, allegations which have also ensnared other party members, including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

While Singh secured bail earlier this year, Kejriwal remains in custody following recent arrests by both the CBI and the ED, with ongoing legal proceedings in multiple cases linked to the Delhi excise policy controversy.

