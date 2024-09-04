Taliban Adopts Melodies from Afghan and Indian Music in New Nasheeds, Investigation Reveals

Amu TV has uncovered that the Taliban has incorporated melodies from Afghan and Indian music into its recently released nasheeds.

Amu TV has uncovered that the Taliban has incorporated melodies from Afghan and Indian music into its recently released nasheeds. A nasheed, a type of vocal music in Islam, often sung a cappella or with minimal instrumentation, resembles a hymn in its religious and spiritual tone.

Amu TV’s investigation examined six nasheeds broadcasted by Taliban-controlled media, utilizing the expertise of a music specialist from Afghanistan who requested anonymity for security reasons. The findings indicate that several of these nasheeds are direct adaptations of existing musical compositions.

Musical Adaptations of Existing Songs

One notable example identified is the nasheed titled “Qurban Le Emirate” (Love for the Emirate), which borrows its melody from Afghan singer Naghma’s works and incorporates elements from the patriotic song “Ey Zama Watana” (Oh My Homeland) by Waheed Qasimi. This adaptation highlights how the Taliban is repurposing traditional melodies to suit its ideological narrative.

Taliban’s Ban on Music and Nasheeds Promotion

The significance of these findings is underscored by the Taliban’s prior ban on music, including national anthems and patriotic songs, after seizing control of Kabul in August 2021. This ban was part of a broader effort to replace all forms of music with nasheeds, aligned with the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic Shariat Law.

Since consolidating power, the Taliban expanded its media presence with the establishment of a dedicated account named “Taranum” on the social media platform X in August 2022. The account focuses exclusively on broadcasting nasheeds. The term “taranum” itself reflects a blend of musical elements, furthering the group’s agenda through adapted music.

Cultural Implications and Ideological Messaging

Haroon Majidi, a journalist, commented to Amu TV on the implications of this practice. “The concept of ‘taranum’ and its adoption by the Taliban is rooted in the musical traditions of Peshawar, heavily influenced by the Haqqani madrassas in Pakistan. They use melodic voices to propagate their extremist ideology. This practice has no place in Afghanistan’s past or present culture,” Majidi stated.

Despite the official ban on music, the Taliban’s use of adapted nasheeds continues to serve as a tool for promoting its ideology and glorifying its historical narrative. These nasheeds have become a prominent feature of Taliban events and gatherings, illustrating the group’s ongoing efforts to shape cultural and ideological discourse through adapted musical forms.

About Amu TV

Amu TV, a digital multimedia platform founded by independent journalists, aims to deliver credible news and insights for Afghanistan. The platform’s investigation into the Taliban’s use of nasheeds provides a critical perspective on the intersection of politics, culture, and music in the current Afghan context.