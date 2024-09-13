‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, in a press conference, criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, emphasizing that the decision was based on procedural delays rather than a clean chit. “This cannot be called a release,” Swaraj stated, emphasizing that the court had not exonerated Kejriwal of wrongdoing in the alleged liquor scam. “The Supreme Court has affirmed the legality of his arrest, and previous court proceedings have also upheld the charges in the liquor scam. Therefore, Aam Aadmi Party’s stance on this matter is far from justified,” she added.

She further added that this was the fourth time, that the country’s courts have found that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is legal. She asserted that the CBI had sufficient proof to establish the fact that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was valid. She added, “This also proves that not only is Arvind Kejriwal a kingpin in the liquor scam but also drowned in it from head to toe. Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to not sign any files and visit the CMO. The SC hinted to Arvind Kejriwal that he should resign as the CM on moral grounds.”

Supreme Court Grants Bail on Delayed Hearing Grounds

Swaraj highlighted that Kejriwal was granted bail solely due to delays in court hearings and that the terms of his bail were highly restrictive. “He will not be able to visit his office, sign any official documents, or comment on the ongoing case,” she said, questioning the celebratory mood in the Aam Aadmi Party despite these constraints. She further accused Kejriwal of being the mastermind behind the liquor scam and warned that he could face re-arrest. “Arvind Kejriwal is the organizer of this entire liquor scam, and he will soon have to return to jail,” Swaraj asserted.

AAP’s Celebrations Draw Criticism

Bansuri Swaraj expressed surprise over AAP’s celebrations following Kejriwal’s bail. “It is shocking that AAP is celebrating when the Supreme Court has only granted bail due to delays, not due to innocence,” she remarked. Swaraj’s statement reflects the BJP’s continued criticism of Kejriwal and his party, who have faced serious allegations of corruption related to Delhi’s liquor policy.

BJP’s Stance on President’s Rule in Delhi

Addressing a question from Amar Ujala on whether the BJP still supports imposing President’s Rule in Delhi following Kejriwal’s release, Swaraj clarified the party’s stance. “The BJP has never demanded President’s Rule in Delhi,” she said, but pointed out that the Chief Minister’s legal troubles were affecting the governance of the national capital. “Due to Arvind Kejriwal, the work of the people of Delhi is being disrupted,” she said.

While the BJP has not officially called for President’s Rule, the party’s leaders have previously met with the President to voice their concerns. “BJP leaders have met with the President and requested that President’s Rule be imposed in Delhi due to the Chief Minister’s situation. The President has forwarded the BJP’s request to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further consideration,” Swaraj confirmed.

