Three exiled Tibetan members of Parliament meet Maharashtra Governor

On Monday, a delegation comprising three members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The group of Tibetan parliamentarians, including Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen, paid a courtesy call to the Governor. Simultaneously, Governor Ramesh Bais participated in the consecration of the Shri Ram Darbar located in the Sri Gundi Mandir Complex at Raj Bhavan. Accompanied by his wife Rambai Bais, the Governor conducted the aarti ceremony alongside family members and residents of the Raj Bhavan complex. This consecration event was organized in alignment with the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Additionally, the Governor and his wife interacted with the construction workers at the temple, commending the Raj Bhavan Devi Mandir Samiti for their efforts in maintaining the temple’s cleanliness.