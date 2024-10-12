TMC Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On RG Kar Murder Case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments regarding the RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata, labeling him the “clear voice of the BJP.” During an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat described the incident as a “shameful” example of the crime-politics nexus and emphasized the need for vigilance against such crimes. He indirectly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the delays in justice.

In response, TMC leader Ghosh asserted, “We strongly oppose the statement made by Mohan Bhagwat. Within 24 hours of the RG Kar incident, the accused was arrested by Kolkata police, and the CBI charge sheet accurately reflected the facts.” He further noted that Bhagwat failed to address issues in other states governed by the BJP, such as Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagpur, and Uttar Pradesh, where crimes against women are reportedly prevalent.

Ghosh emphasized, “This is not the voice of the RSS chief; this is a clear expression of a genuine BJP leader. Perhaps they are in search of a proper president.”

Bhagwat’s remarks and the subsequent TMC backlash highlight the ongoing political tensions in West Bengal, with both parties leveraging sensitive issues for electoral gain. The RG Kar case continues to underscore the urgent need for addressing crime and justice in the region.

ALSO READ: Robert Vadra Responds To BJP’s Remarks, “I Prayed for Tolerance”