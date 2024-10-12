Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

TMC Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On RG Kar Murder Case

The TMC condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on the RG Kar rape-murder case, calling him the "clear voice of the BJP" and criticizing the party's handling of crime in BJP-ruled states.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
TMC Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s Remarks On RG Kar Murder Case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments regarding the RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata, labeling him the “clear voice of the BJP.” During an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat described the incident as a “shameful” example of the crime-politics nexus and emphasized the need for vigilance against such crimes. He indirectly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting the delays in justice.

In response, TMC leader Ghosh asserted, “We strongly oppose the statement made by Mohan Bhagwat. Within 24 hours of the RG Kar incident, the accused was arrested by Kolkata police, and the CBI charge sheet accurately reflected the facts.” He further noted that Bhagwat failed to address issues in other states governed by the BJP, such as Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagpur, and Uttar Pradesh, where crimes against women are reportedly prevalent.

Ghosh emphasized, “This is not the voice of the RSS chief; this is a clear expression of a genuine BJP leader. Perhaps they are in search of a proper president.”

Bhagwat’s remarks and the subsequent TMC backlash highlight the ongoing political tensions in West Bengal, with both parties leveraging sensitive issues for electoral gain. The RG Kar case continues to underscore the urgent need for addressing crime and justice in the region.

ALSO READ: Robert Vadra Responds To BJP’s Remarks, “I Prayed for Tolerance”

Filed under

HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Justice Hima Kohli Addresses Gender Disparity In Judiciary

Justice Hima Kohli Addresses Gender Disparity In Judiciary

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black And Hispanic Jobs? Here’s The Truth In Data

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black And Hispanic Jobs? Here’s The Truth In Data

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

Entertainment

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox