UPSC Aspirant Found Dead Inside Bushes At Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar

In a shocking development, the body of a young UPSC civil services aspirant from Rajasthan was discovered in the bushes of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Friday.

In a shocking development, the body of a young UPSC civil services aspirant from Rajasthan was discovered in the bushes of Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday.

According to the police, the incident is being investigated as a potential case of suicide, although the motive behind the act remains unclear due to the absence of a suicide note or any related material evidence. However, the Officials have stated that the youth allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from bushes. Reports ANI.

Meanwhile, the youth had been reported missing for the past couple of days. As a result, it prompted a search operation by the police. Following initial leads, authorities discovered his body near the bushes in Mukherjee Nagar.

Earlier, 26-year-old Anjali Gopnarayan, an aspirant, was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. Tragically, she left behind a note, in which she highlighted her struggles with depression and later, appealed to the government to address the issue of scams in public recruitment and increase job opportunities for the youth.

Also Read: Student Electrocuted At Water-Logged Coaching Centre In Delhi, Hospitalized

Additionally, she also requested her parents to donate her organs and urged the government to consider euthanasia for individuals battling depression. Reports PTI.

Must Read: UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide, Three Days Before The Rajinder Nagar Incident