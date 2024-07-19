UPSC Takes Action Against IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar for Exam Misconduct

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated legal proceedings against IAS probationer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, following allegations of misconduct related to the Civil Services Examination (CSE) of 2022. The commission has issued a show cause notice seeking the cancellation of her candidature and proposed a ban on her participation in future examinations.

In a statement released on Friday, the UPSC detailed that an extensive investigation was conducted into the alleged misconduct of Khedkar, who was provisionally recommended for the IAS after the 2022 CSE. The commission emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and fairness in its examination processes.

“The UPSC has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates. The Commission is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised,” read the statement.

