Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code To Be Enforced By November 9, Affirms CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

In a major development related to UCC (Uniform Civil Code), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has affirmed, that that the state government will enforce the law by November 9, 2024.

Quoting ANI, Dhami highlighted that the state has already enacted various laws, including those against copying, conversion, and riots.

“Apart from the anti-copying law, the state government has implemented laws like anti-conversion law, anti-riot, etc. With their implementation, today Uttarakhand has been identified across the country as a disciplined state with zero tolerance towards crime. The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state before November 9, 2024.” said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Last month, Dhami reiterated his same promise, stating, “We have taken decisions that previous governments avoided due to political considerations. The UCC will be implemented soon, and we are committed to enforcing it before November 9.”

Meanwhile, UCC bill was introduced during a special session of the state assembly on February 6 and passed the following day. Later, Dhami described the passing of the bill as a “historic day” for Uttarakhand, noting that it will address matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

