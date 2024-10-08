Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Waheed Para Takes Early Lead in Pulwama Constituency

Waheed Para, a prominent leader from Peoples Democratic Party, is currently leading in South Kashmir’s Pulwama constituency

Waheed Para Takes Early Lead in Pulwama Constituency

Waheed Para, a prominent leader from the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently leading in South Kashmir’s Pulwama constituency as early trends of the assembly election emerge. The final results are set to be declared on Tuesday, October 8.

Para’s main contender in this high-stakes race is Mohammad Khalil Band, a former PDP heavyweight now running on behalf of the National Conference (NC). Band, once a significant figure within the PDP, has switched political allegiances, further intensifying this electoral battle.

PDP’s Stronghold Faces Fierce Competition

Pulwama has been a stronghold for the PDP since 2022, but this year the National Conference has ramped up efforts to flip the seat. Both parties have put considerable resources into the constituency, making it a key battleground in this election.

Waheed Para’s journey into the political arena has not been without challenges. His rise to prominence within the PDP began in 2020 under extraordinary circumstances—while in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged ties to militants. Despite being imprisoned at the time, Para’s popularity shone through when he won the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama, defeating the BJP candidate Sajad Ahmad Raina.

Waheed Para’s Political and Personal Resilience

Waheed Para’s political career is marked by resilience and determination. After spending 18 months in jail, he was released on bail in May 2022. Shortly after his release, the PDP fielded him as a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency. Although he was defeated by National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Para’s influence in Pulwama has remained steadfast.

Pulwama, a district with a history marred by violence, gained international attention after the 2019 attack on a CRPF convoy in Lethpora, which claimed the lives of 40 security personnel. This tragic event forever changed the political landscape of the region, adding to the complexities faced by political leaders like Para. The district has since seen numerous encounters between militants and security forces, keeping it in the spotlight.

Campaign Focus: Development and Youth Leadership

During his current campaign, Waheed Para has focused on the development work carried out by the PDP over the past two decades, emphasizing key projects such as the construction of road networks, the establishment of AIIMS, and other vital infrastructure projects. He has appealed to voters on the grounds of the party’s longstanding commitment to improving the region’s development.

Para first entered politics in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the president of the PDP’s youth wing. His political acumen earned him the position of secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council, where he served from 2016 to 2018. His tenure was not without peril; in 2018, Para narrowly survived an assassination attempt when terrorists attacked his vehicle in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An Internationally Recognized Youth Leader

Beyond the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Para has garnered international recognition for his leadership. He was selected as a fellow for the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), a prestigious initiative by the U.S. government. His growing influence as a youth leader also earned him an invitation to the Australia-India Youth Dialogue (AIYD) in 2019. However, his detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, prevented him from attending.

As Pulwama voters head to the polls, all eyes are on Waheed Para as he continues to lead the charge for the PDP. The final outcome will not only shape his political future but could also redefine the balance of power in one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most pivotal constituencies.

