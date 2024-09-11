Thursday, September 12, 2024

Watch: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination As Congress Candidate From Julana

After joining Congress along with her wrestler counterpart Bajrang Punia, & subsequently, getting ready to fight Haryana assembly elections, Vinesh Phogat filed her nomination as the Congress candidate for the Julana Assembly Constituency on Thursday.

During her nomination, Congress MP Deepender S Hooda was also present in the event.

Watch The Video 

After submitting her nomination, Vinesh Phogat expressed her gratitude, stating, “It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am entering politics. We are working hard for the welfare of every section. I am grateful for the love the people of Jualana are giving me…”

Earlier on September 6, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia both joined the Congress party. Vinesh has been selected to contest from the Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5.

Reacting to her cousin’s decision, Babita Phogat, who joined the BJP in 2019, criticized senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for allegedly causing a rift within the Phogat family following Vinesh’s recent switch to Congress.

She further emphasized, that Vinesh should have heeded the advice of their father and Vinesh’s uncle, Mahavir Phogat.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 5, 2024, covering all 90 seats in the state. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, and the vote counting will occur on October 8, 2024.

