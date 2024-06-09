Who Is Manohar Lal Khattar? All You Need To Know

Manohar Lal Khattar, born on May 5, 1954, is a prominent Indian politician known for his tenure as the 10th Chief Minister of Haryana, a role he held from October 26, 2014, until his resignation on March 12, 2024. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, Khattar represented the Karnal constituency in the Haryana Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2024. His political journey extends to the national level, as he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnal, Haryana, in the 2024 Indian general election.

A Glimpse into Khattar’s Life

Khattar was born in the Nindana village of Meham tehsil in the Rohtak district of East Punjab, India, into a Punjabi Hindu family. His father, Harbans Lal Khattar, migrated from the Jhang district of West Punjab after the Partition of India in 1947, settling initially in the Banyani village of Rohtak district.

Educationally, Khattar completed his matriculation from Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government College in Rohtak and pursued his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi while managing a shop near Sadar Bazar in Delhi.

Political Journey and Achievements

Khattar’s political career commenced in 1977 when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later became a full-time pracharak. Transitioning to the BJP in 1994, he held various key positions within the party, including the Organizational General Secretary of the BJP in Haryana from 2000 to 2014.

His electoral journey saw him contesting from the Karnal constituency in the Haryana Legislative Assembly election of 2014, facing opposition due to being labeled an “outsider.” However, riding on the Modi wave, Khattar secured a resounding victory, marking the BJP’s first majority in Haryana. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Chief Minister on October 26, 2014.

Re-elected as Chief Minister in 2019 after forging an alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, Khattar’s leadership saw significant developments in Haryana. However, amid speculation of coalition rifts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Khattar tendered his resignation on March 12, 2024.

Continuation in the Political Sphere

Despite his resignation, Khattar’s political journey didn’t cease. He emerged as the BJP candidate for the Karnal constituency in the 2024 Indian general election, securing victory and reaffirming his relevance in the political landscape.

Manohar Lal Khattar’s journey stands as a testament to his resilience and political acumen, leaving an indelible mark on the political fabric of Haryana and India.

Watch Live At NewsX:

Show Full Article