Police have, reportedly, arrested the main accused Mihir Shah in the Worli hit-and-run case, who had been on the run for three days. Shah, the 23-year-old son of a Shiv Sena politician, was apprehended in Shahpur, Maharashtra.



Tragic Incident on Annie Besant Road



The incident occurred early Sunday morning when a BMW car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, struck a scooter on Annie Besant Road. The collision took place around 5:Already by 6 30 am and led to the unfortunate occurrence of the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, aged 45 years. An important testimony to be put under consideration was given by Kaveri, wife of Pradip who was riding the scooter that was hit by the luxury car. Whereas Pradip himself got injured, he was later on released from hospital after receiving some treatment. Sadly, Kaveri died from her injuries as soon as she had been taken to the hospital hurriedly.

Following the accident, Mihir Shah went into hiding. According to the reports, police launched an extensive search operation, which led to his capture in Shahpur after three days of evasion.



Legal Proceedings and Investigations



Apart from arresting Mihir Shah, the police has also arrested his father Rajesh Shah, regarding he facilitated Mihir to escape from the (police) Also the family driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat was also arrested by the police in this connection. Rajesh Shah has been bailed on Monday while Bidawat is still in police detaining till July 11 according to the orders of Dadar Metropolitan Magistrate court.



This probe reveals that Mihir Shah and Rajendra Singh Bidawat were in the BMW during the occurrence of the event. Based on gossip, they claimed that Mihir was driving the car at the time of the accident. It is said that the two were on their way back from a drive through Marine drive late in the night when the accident happened.



Police are yet to release details about whether Mihir Shah was compressed to the extent of either alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Further, medical tests and blood sample analysis is scheduled for this purpose. From the statement of Pradeep Nakhwa, the police have lodged an FIR under sections 105, 281, 125(b), 238, 324(4), 184, 134(a), 134(b), and 187 of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of Motor vehicles Act.