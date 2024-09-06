Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Join Congress Before Haryana Elections

Ahead of Haryana Elections, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have officially joined the Congress party on Friday. Congress Welcomed New Members with open arms despite BJP’s Conspiracy claims.

In a recent statement, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal expressed the party’s pride in welcoming new members who have joined following significant movements.

Further, KC Venugopal addressed the controversy surrounding these new entries, noting that despite the BJP’s claims of conspiracy, the individuals in question had been actively involved in movements and chose Congress as their new political home.

He further emphasized the legitimacy of their decision. “Leaders emerge from movements, and these leaders chose Congress after their involvement. The BJP’s allegations of conspiracy are baseless. They led the movement and decided which party to join. They have chosen Congress.”

Turning his attention to Bajrang Punia, a renowned wrestler, Venugopal praised him, highlighting Punia’s achievements: “Bajrang Punia is a star wrestler, and the only one to have won four medals. We are delighted to welcome such an accomplished athlete to our ranks.”

Meanwhile, Venugopal also addressed recent developments involving Vinesh Phogat. Questioning the fairness of the media’s portrayal of the situation, Venugopal asked “Is it a crime to stand with the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi? The media published a photo with Rahul Gandhi, and now we are questioning the motive behind this notice.”

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat received a show cause notice, the day she resigned, As a result, it prompted questions about the timing and reasons behind the notice.