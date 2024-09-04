Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia Meet Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia recently met Congress leader & LOP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

As a result, it has sparked speculation that they may support the party in the upcoming state elections. Earlier following her return from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat had previously met former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who welcomed the possibility of her joining the Congress party.

Since her return to India, Phogat has frequently been seen with Congress leaders. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda was notably the first political figure to welcome her at Delhi’s IGI Airport with a ‘Hanuman Gada,’ a symbol of victory.

Meanwhile, Congress negotiating an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Assembly elections. Even though, both parties are keen on forming an alliance with the INDIA bloc — including the Samajwadi Party and CPI(M) — the seat-sharing negotiations are proving to be a challenge.

