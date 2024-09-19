Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
‘Yesterday’s Voter Turnout Shows That People Are…’: PM Modi To Hold Rally In Srinagar And Katra

A day after the Phase 1 voting in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi snipped in by sharing a post on X, he said that he will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir today (September 19)

A day after the Phase 1 voting in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi snipped in by sharing a post on X, he said that he will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir today (September 19). He stated that he will lead a rally in Srinagar and Katra.

In his post he quoted, “I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant.  I will speak about our development agenda and seek people’s blessings.”

Followed by another piece of information, PM Modi shared that PM Modi will be auctioning various momentoes he received in programmes. Sharing this on the social media platform X, He wrote, “Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction to go the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!”

 

Modi In J&K Narendra Modi PM Modi Voters Turnout In J&K

