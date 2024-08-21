Z Plus Security Given To Sharad Pawar By The Central Government

The Central government on Wednesday granted the highest level of Z-Plus security to Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), according to party officials.

The Union Home Ministry has instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide Pawar with top-tier VVIP armed protection ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year.

This decision follows a threat assessment conducted by central agencies, which recommended the enhanced Z-Plus security for Pawar, who is a former Union Minister and a four-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

A senior NCP official, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that Pawar will be safeguarded by a specialized CRPF team of about 10 armed personnel, along with additional security measures, in preparation for the elections.

In April 2022, following an attack on his residence in South Mumbai during a political protest, Pawar and his family were also assigned Z-Plus security.