Assam: Dead Body Recovered, Rescue Operations Ongoing in Coal Mine

In a devastating incident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, nine laborers are feared trapped inside a rat hole mine in Umrangso. The mine, located approximately 300 feet deep, has been flooded with water up to 100 feet, severely hampering rescue operations. As of Wednesday morning on January 8, rescue teams have confirmed the discovery of […]

In a devastating incident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, nine laborers are feared trapped inside a rat hole mine in Umrangso. The mine, located approximately 300 feet deep, has been flooded with water up to 100 feet, severely hampering rescue operations. As of Wednesday morning on January 8, rescue teams have confirmed the discovery of three dead bodies, though recovery efforts continue.

The first body was recovered at 6:45 AM by a team of PARA 21 divers, and at 10:50 AM, the identity of the deceased was confirmed. The individual, identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district, Nepal, was pulled from the depths of the mine by the divers. The ongoing rescue operation has involved the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers, Navy personnel, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, all working tirelessly to recover any remaining individuals trapped inside the mine.

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his prayers with the family members of the deceased. Taking to X, the CM posted, “21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family.”

The Assam CM has raised the matter at the highest level with discussions even with the Union Coal Minister D Kishan Reddy and sought assistance.

The Navy’s rescue team has entered the mine shaft after the NDRF, while SDRF de-watering pumps, which left from Umrangshu, are on standby to assist the operation. An ONGC de-watering pump is also ready for deployment, pending weather clearance for a helicopter transport from Kumbhigram.

Authorities have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing violations of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Preliminary investigations suggest that the mine may have been operating illegally. One individual, Punish Nunisa, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The tragedy has raised concerns regarding the safety of unregulated coal mining operations in the region, which have been the site of numerous accidents in the past. A similar disaster occurred in 2018, when a mining accident in Meghalaya claimed the lives of 15 miners.

As the search and rescue operations continue, authorities are hopeful that more bodies will be recovered, but the difficult and dangerous conditions at the site pose significant challenges to the teams on the ground. Special DGP of Assam, Harmeet Singh, provided an update earlier today, “Let us first focus on the rescue and the investigation of this particular case. The Navy team has just arrived. Indian Army, Special forces divers have done one reccy. SDRF and NDRF have one 1 reccy. The Navy has further deep-diving equipment. They also have an ROV (Remove Operated Vehicle). We are concentrating here on the rescue and the case has been taken and an investigating officer is following up on the leads”

The list of miners trapped include:

List of Laborers Trapped in Mine (Umrangsu)

1.Ganga Bahadur Shreth (38 years)

S/o: Late Man Harbhajan Shreth

R/o: Rampur (Dummana-2Bhijpur), PS Thoksila, Dist: Udayapur, Nepal

2.Hussain Ali (30 years)

S/o: Alom Uddin

R/o: Bagaribari, PS Shyampur, Dist: Darrang, Assam

3.Jakir Hussain (38 years)

S/o: Madhu Seikh

R/o: 4 No. Sialmari Khuti, PS Dalgaon, Dist: Darrang, Assam

4.Sarpa Barman (46 years)

S/o: Radhakanta Barman

R/o: Khalisanimari, PS Gossaigaon, Dist: Kokrajhar, Assam

5.Mustafa Seikh (44 years)

S/o: Hasen Ali

R/o: Bagaribari, PS Dalgaon, Dist: Darrang, Assam

6.Khusi Mohan Rai (57 years)

S/o: Lalit Rai

R/o: Majergaon, PS Fakirgram, Dist: Kokrajhar, Assam

7.Sanjit Sarkar (35 years)

S/o: Krishna Pada Sarkar

R/o: Raichenga, Dist: Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

8.Lijan Magar (26 years)

S/o: Dal Bahadur Magar

R/o: Assam Coal Quarry, PS Umrangso, Dist: Dima Hasao, Assam

9.Sarat Goyary (37 years)

S/o: Andul Goyary

R/o: Thilapara, Batashipur, PO Panbari, Dist: Sonitpur, Assam

The incident has brought attention to the precarious nature of coal mining, which remains a major issue in Assam and neighboring Meghalaya, where such alleged illegal mining activities continue to claim lives.