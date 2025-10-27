Sudha Reddy Appointed As Advisory Board Member Of The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], October 27: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), recognised as India’s most esteemed film festival and award ceremony, proudly announces the appointment of leading business luminary, cultural ambassador and global philanthropist Sudha Reddy to its Advisory Board. Her inclusion adds to an illustrious group of advisors such as Col. P. C. Sood – Vice President, Hinduja Group, H.H. Radhikaraje Gaekwad – Maharani of Baroda, Dattaraj Salgaocar – Chairman, V. M. Salgaocar Corporation, Manish Malhotra – Indian Fashion Designer, Shiamak Davar – Indian Choreographer, Girija Phalke Marathe – great-granddaughter of Dadasaheb Phalke, Bhavna Merchant – Esteemed Cultural Expert & Former Censor Board Jury into Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Mayank Shroff – Head of Film Programming & Distribution, Cinépolis India and Jyoti Badheka – Creative Producer & Former Censor Board Jury into Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, reflecting a synthesis of heritage, leadership, cultural stewardship and humanitarian vision that aligns with DPIFF’s mission to showcase Indian art, culture, and cinema on the global stage.

Anchored in the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, the Father of Indian Cinema, DPIFF has emerged as a beacon of cultural prestige, consistently honouring artists, filmmakers, and industry leaders while reinforcing India’s stature as a global hub for cinematic excellence.

Sudha Reddy currently serves as the director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), a leading infrastructure conglomerate in Hyderabad. Under her leadership, MEIL has not only thrived in various sectors but has also prioritised corporate social responsibility, fostering community development and wellness programs. She chairs the Sudha Reddy Foundation, which focuses on education, empowerment of marginalised groups, and has partnered with organisations like UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation, besides hosting The Pink Power Run. She is also noted for her appearances at prestigious events such as the Met Gala, White House Correspondents Dinner, Global Gift Gala, Paris Olympics and Cannes Film Festival. In recent appointments, she made history as Miss World’s first-ever Global Ambassador, besides being inducted as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador.

Upon her appointment, Sudha Reddy expressed, “I am deeply honoured to join the Advisory Board of DPIFF. Indian cinema serves as a remarkable canvas for our culture, creativity, and storytelling heritage. I am eager to contribute to the festival’s mission of celebrating filmmakers and bringing their extraordinary works to audiences both in India and abroad.”

Welcoming her to the Advisory Board, Abhishek Mishra, CEO, DPIFF, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Sudha Reddy. Her extensive experience in philanthropy, education, women’s empowerment, and cultural initiatives, along with her global engagements, will significantly enhance DPIFF’s ongoing efforts to promote Indian cinema and culture across national and international platforms.”

Over the years, DPIFF has successfully showcased over 15 esteemed states of India, promoting the Incredible India campaign under the Ministry of Tourism and supporting the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya under the Ministry of Culture. The addition of Sudha Reddy represents a pivotal chapter in the festival’s trajectory, amplifying its global influence and reinforcing India’s cultural identity.

Recently, the festival made headlines with the announcement of the next iteration of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, scheduled for October 29th and 30th in Mumbai. This landmark edition promises curated screenings of top short films, engaging masterclasses with industry veterans, panel discussions on the future of cinema, and cultural showcases celebrating India’s rich storytelling traditions. With Sudha Reddy’s participation on the Advisory Board, DPIFF is well-positioned to further elevate its global presence and advance its mission of recognising and promoting India’s cinematic brilliance.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)