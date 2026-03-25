‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

The founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, presented an honest corporate story when he shared a video of office intern Akash Sharma, who did pull-ups in their workplace.

The viral moment proved that the company culture extended beyond its typical office setup, which featured stationary desks and computer screens. Deshpande recorded the supply chain intern who proceeded to a wall-mounted bar to complete his set of repetitions before returning to his desk work.

The CEO described the intern as a “true legend of fitness,” noting that the young professional integrates these bursts of physical activity into his routine multiple times a day without hesitation.

Redefining Corporate Wellness Through Spontaneous Physicality

The practice of doing high-intensity exercises, which include pull-ups, during office time shows how present-day workplaces have evolved to implement corporate wellness programs that extend beyond their traditional gym exercise times and yearly wellness retreats.

The Bombay Shaving Company leadership demonstrates through their recognition of Akash’s “insane” physical condition and his training commitment that employees can achieve both health and work success. The research evidence shows that short movement breaks from desk work can effectively decrease sedentary health hazards while enhancing concentration and metabolic functioning.







The intern’s unplanned exercise session demonstrates how organizations can create fitness programs that employees can practice throughout their work hours.

Authenticity at Work Culture

The CEO’s public support of the intern’s work shows that employees should express their real selves without fear of judgment. Deshpande’s caption, “Khul ke khel” (play freely), shows that his management style lets employees express their real identities without worrying about what others think.

The stateful leadership method shows that when interns feel safe enough to show their fitness activities, the atmosphere becomes psychologically secure.

The cultural environment boosts employee motivation while providing internal sources of inspiration. The specific event shows that an entry-level worker’s “spirit” can impact the complete office atmosphere because a pull-up bar becomes a representation of an open and fearless work environment.

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