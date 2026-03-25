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Home > Offbeat News > ‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

Bombay Shaving Company intern Akash Sharma went viral after doing pull-ups inside the office, with CEO Shantanu Deshpande sharing the video. Praising his fitness and spirit, the moment highlights a modern workplace culture that encourages wellness, authenticity, and balance between work and health.

Bombay Shaving Company Intern Akash Sharma’s Office Pull-Ups Go Viral
Bombay Shaving Company Intern Akash Sharma’s Office Pull-Ups Go Viral

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 25, 2026 16:53:14 IST

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‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

The founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, presented an honest corporate story when he shared a video of office intern Akash Sharma, who did pull-ups in their workplace.

The viral moment proved that the company culture extended beyond its typical office setup, which featured stationary desks and computer screens. Deshpande recorded the supply chain intern who proceeded to a wall-mounted bar to complete his set of repetitions before returning to his desk work.

The CEO described the intern as a “true legend of fitness,” noting that the young professional integrates these bursts of physical activity into his routine multiple times a day without hesitation.

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Redefining Corporate Wellness Through Spontaneous Physicality

The practice of doing high-intensity exercises, which include pull-ups, during office time shows how present-day workplaces have evolved to implement corporate wellness programs that extend beyond their traditional gym exercise times and yearly wellness retreats.

The Bombay Shaving Company leadership demonstrates through their recognition of Akash’s “insane” physical condition and his training commitment that employees can achieve both health and work success. The research evidence shows that short movement breaks from desk work can effectively decrease sedentary health hazards while enhancing concentration and metabolic functioning.



The intern’s unplanned exercise session demonstrates how organizations can create fitness programs that employees can practice throughout their work hours.

Authenticity at Work Culture

The CEO’s public support of the intern’s work shows that employees should express their real selves without fear of judgment. Deshpande’s caption, “Khul ke khel” (play freely), shows that his management style lets employees express their real identities without worrying about what others think.

The stateful leadership method shows that when interns feel safe enough to show their fitness activities, the atmosphere becomes psychologically secure.

The cultural environment boosts employee motivation while providing internal sources of inspiration. The specific event shows that an entry-level worker’s “spirit” can impact the complete office atmosphere because a pull-up bar becomes a representation of an open and fearless work environment.

Also Read: Nalasopara Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies of Rabies Six Months After Stray Dog Scratch, Skipped Vaccine In Fear

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Tags: Akash SharmaBombay Shaving CompanyShantanu Deshpande

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‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

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‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

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‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude
‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude
‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude
‘He Has No Idea…’ CEO Secretly Records A Video Of An Intern Doing Pull-Ups In His Office, Gets Impressed With His ‘KHUL KE KHEL’ Attitude

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