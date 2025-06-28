Air India Faces Backlash After Viral Party Video Days After Deadly Air India Crash

The time of creation was too unfortunate, as the video allegedly came in the days just after the grim Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Now the video is going viral on various social media sites, causing huge public outrage against AISATS.

What Happened in the Video?

The video depicts AISATS employees celebrating and dancing in their office. While the exact date of the video remains unknown, it surfaced on the Internet right after the tragic Air India crash, which, for many viewers, came as an angering and upsetting sight.

अहमदाबाद प्लेन हादसे के बाद एयर इंडिया SATS के कर्मचारियों ने पार्टी की थी जिनमे से चार को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। ये इंसानियत का कैसा नंगा नाच है?? जब भारत के हर व्यक्ति के इन निर्दोषों के मारे जाने पर आंख में आंसू थे, तब उसी कंपनी के लोग कैसे नाच सकते है। pic.twitter.com/hm27aYOfhh — Baliyan (@Baliyan_x) June 28, 2025

Company Response to the Controversies

AISATS came out in a public statement late on Friday, June 27, 2025, offering regrets for the incident. The company said, “At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behavior does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism and accountability.”

Four Senior Employees Asked to Resign

Following the backlash, AISATS took disciplinary action against four senior employees who were involved. They were asked to resign from their positions as the company tried to address the growing criticism on social media.

Details About the Air India AI-171 Crash

The crash happened on June 12 when Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane, which was heading to London, fell into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area.

Out of the 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Investigation Still Ongoing

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in New Delhi is currently examining the data retrieved from the flight’s black boxes to find out exactly what went wrong. Meanwhile, families of the victims are waiting anxiously for clarity about the cause of the crash.

Many people on social media criticized AISATS, calling the employees’ behavior insensitive and disrespectful towards the families grieving such a huge loss. Comments called for stricter accountability in companies linked to aviation safety and support services.

