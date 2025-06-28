Shefali Jariwala Death: 5 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Tragically Died Young

Shefali Jariwala, the famous actress and performer known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and item song ‘kaanta Laga,’ passed away at the age of 42.

According to reports, Shefali died of cardiac arrest late on June 27. Mumbai police, however, have not revealed the cause of death, as the authorities are still ascertaining the facts.

Shefali was reportedly rushed to the hospital; however, doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to reports, a forensic team has arrived at her home and an investigation is underway.

Shefali is not the first Bigg Boss contestant who has died at a young age. Her untimely death has reignited the focus around various stars who appeared in Bigg Boss and tragically died young.

Shefali Jariwala And Other Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Young

Here is a list of former Bigg Boss contestants who died young:

1. Sidharth Shukla

The heartthrob actor and the winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth, passed away in 2021. He was just 40 when he died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Sidharth Shukla was known for his charisma and his role in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, where he fell in love with Shehnaaz Gill.

2. Swami Om

Swami Om died in 2021 after fighting COVID-19. He was seen as a controversial contestant during the 10th edition of Bigg Boss.

3. Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha died by suicide in 2016 when she was just 24. She appeared as a participant during the Bigg Boss 7 season.

4. Somadas Chathannoor

Somadas Chathannoor appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He died in 2021 after fighting in COVID-19.

5. Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat appeared in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The politician and reality TV contestant died in 2023 when she was 42.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala, born on December 15, 1982 in Mumbai, graduated from Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai. Her first marriage was with the actor Harmeet Singh from the Indian musical duo ‘Meet Bros’ The couple, after marrying in 2004 divorced in 2009.

According to reports, Shefali Jariwala had also dated late actor Sidharth Shukla earlier. The actor and performer later married Indian television actor Parag Tyagi in 2015.

