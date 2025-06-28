Who Was Shefali Jariwala? Her Career, Net Worth, Relationships With Harmeet Singh, Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala, known for the ‘Kaanta Laga’ song, died late friday in Mumbai when she was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. She was only 42.

The cause of death is not known yet, as Mumbai Police is ascertaining the facts. According to the reports, the body has been taken for postmortem to the Cooper Hospital.

Who Was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala was mostly known for the pop culture sensation ‘Kaanta Laga.’ She gained stardom soon after appearing in the song in 2002.

Shefali also participated in Bigg Boss 13 with the likes of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Shefali has also worked in bollywood movies including 2004 film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. the movies starred the likes of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Besides, she participated in Nach Baliye’ seasons 5 and 7, along with her husband, Parag Tyagi. The two married in 2015.

Shefali Jariwala Personal Life

Shefali had a Bachelor’s degree in information Technology from Sardar Patel Engineering College in Gujarat.

She was married to Parag Tyagi. The two reportedly married after meeting at a mutual friend’s dinner party. The couple dated for four years before tying the knot. Earlier, Shefali was married to the Musician Harmeet Singh.

Harmeet is known for the famous music group the Meet Bros Duo. The couple decided to divorce in 2009.

Shefali Jariwala Net Worth

According to media reports, Shefali has left a lot of fortune behind her. After working in various reality shows, sevral bollywood movies and songs, Shefali has left a corpus of around Rs. 7.5 crores behind her.

These reports, however, can not be confirmed independently.

Shefali Jariwala Battled Epilepsy

According to reports, Shefali secretly battled with Epilepsy. It is reported that she experienced her first seizure when she was just 15. The reports mention that stress and anxiety triggered her condition.

