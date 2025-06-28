Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala Death: What Mumbai Police Says About Cause of Death

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout role in the hit song Kaanta Laga, died late Friday night in Mumbai. While initial reports cited cardiac arrest, police say her body was discovered at her Andheri residence and sent for postmortem.

Shefali Jariwala Once Gave Competition To Priyanka Chopra, Lara Datta: The Star Who Fought Epilepsy Quietly Behind Her Fame

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 09:12:08 IST

Google News

Shefali Jariwala died late on the Friday evening but the cause behind the actor-model’s death is yet to be ascertained.

While it was earlier reported Shefali Jariwala died of a cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police said her body has been taken for postmortem. 

Shefali Jariwala Declared Dead

Shefali Jariwala was declared dead when she was brought to Mumbai’s Bellevue Hospital. Her husband Parag Tyagi and three others rushed her to the hospital. 

Mumbai Police gave a different version of the events, saying that the actor was found at her residence in Andheri. They could not confirm the cause of the death of the actor.

“Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. ANI quoted sources within the Mumbai police saying that the cause of death is not yet clear.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Seen Heartbroken Outside Mumbai Hospital After Her Sudden Death

Shefali Jariwala Known For ‘Kaanta Laga’ Song

Parag Tyagi, the husband of Shefali Jariwala, was seen outside the hospital. He appeared tense while leaving the hospital.

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala was popularly known for the song ‘Kaanta laga’ in which she appeared when she was just 20.

Since then she has worked on various movies, albums and songs. She also appeared in various reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Big Boss.

Shefali Jariwala Married To Parag Tyagi

The news of the death of Shefali Jariwala was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani. He took to his social media, saying, “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more,” a part of the long post said.

Shefali was married to Harmeet Singh. The couple divorced in 2009 after being together for around 5 years. Shen then married Parag Tyagi in 2015.

Also Read: ‘I Was Very Unhappy’: Shefali Jariwala’s Confession About Her Abusive Marriage Resurfaces After Bigg Boss Star Dies At 42

Tags: harmeet singhparag tyagishefali jariwalashefali jariwala death
