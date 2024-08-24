Amazon Employee Admits Earning Rs 3 Crore for Minimal Work

In a candid revelation, a former Amazon employee has shared his surprising experience of earning around Rs 3 crore with minimal effort. Posting on Blind, an anonymous professional community, he detailed his role as a Senior Technical Program Manager at Amazon, where his total compensation amounted to $370,000 (approximately Rs 3 crore).

Minimal Effort, High Pay

After being laid off from Google, the employee joined Amazon with the intention of doing “nothing” and earning easy money. He confessed to putting in about 8 hours a week, mostly attending meetings. According to his account:

He achieved no significant goals.

Resolved only 7 tickets.

Delivered an automated dashboard using ChatGPT in 3 days, though he claimed it took 3 months.

He further described his workday as primarily consisting of turning down integration requests from other teams or delegating the work to them.

Reactions to the Revelation

The post quickly went viral, eliciting a variety of reactions:

Criticism: Many criticized his approach as a misuse of corporate resources and questioned the ethics of his actions.

Others argued that his situation reflected a broader issue within corporate environments, where efficiency and productivity are often in question. Comments: One user remarked, “People who tie their self-esteem and purpose to their corporate job are completely wrong. A person working 2 hours a day, getting paid for 8, and having all that time for their private lives, family, and hobbies is winning at life.” Another said, “There is more to life than scamming people and abusing their trust.” A third comment read, “These people are ruining the game for everyone else that actually wants to work and earn an honest day’s work.” One user linked the phenomenon to tech industry layoffs, stating, “People like this are the reasons why the tech bro layoffs happened. Not even kidding they’re paid way too much to do nothing.”



The post reshared on the X platform, has garnered over 3 million views, sparking widespread discussion on corporate work culture and compensation.

