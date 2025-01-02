Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Anant Ambani’s ₹22 Crore ‘Ice Cube’ Watch Steals the Spotlight: Here’s A Look Inside His Watch Collection

Anant Ambani was spotted wearing the ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire during a night out with his wife, Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani's ₹22 Crore 'Ice Cube' Watch Steals the Spotlight: Here's A Look Inside His Watch Collection

‘Rare and expensive’, Anant Ambani’s one-of-a-kind watch, the Richard Mille RM 52-04 “Skull” Blue Sapphire, has caught everyone’s attention. The timeless piece, which looks like an ice cube, is valued at a staggering ₹22 crore and has only three pieces ever made in the world.

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani was spotted wearing this ultra rare and extremely expensive timepiece during a night out with his wife, Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai.

The Richard Mille RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire

Richard Mille is synonymous with exclusivity, precision, and the best craftsmanship in high-end watches. Among the few collections of such exclusivity by the brand is the RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire. This timepiece is probably one of the rarest among all those under the brand, but what distinguishes it apart is not merely its beauty, but its uniqueness as well. RM 52-04 Skull is an exquisite sight even to seasoned collectors since only three of them were produced. Such scarcity makes the item more mystique and valuable in the luxury watch market.

The watch is made of one single block of blue sapphire, giving it a stunning view but challenging at the same time in its production. A detailed skull design houses a tonneau-shaped case, complete with exposed “bones” that resemble a pirate flag for a rebellious yet refined touch. As the centerpiece of the movement, the skull design itself has intricately ruby-embedded jaws holding the tourbillon cage in its mouth. It’s not only one of the most exquisite creations but also a work of art: four bridges that one imagines look like the “ribs” of a skull attached to the movement and tightly affixed to the case.

The Specifications of the RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire

  • Dimensions: 42.7mm x 50mm
  • Material: Blue Sapphire case
  • Movement: Caliber RM052, featuring a tourbillon cage visible through both the front and back of the skull design
  • Water Resistance: 50 meters
  • Price: Approximately ₹22 Crore (USD 2,625,000)

The intricate design elements of this watch, including the detailed skull and the use of precious materials like sapphire and ruby, make it a sought-after piece among elite collectors. Its complex movement and unique design are a testament to Richard Mille’s commitment to creating one-of-a-kind timepieces.

Anant Ambani’s Watch Collection

Anant Ambani often wears some of the most elite and expensive timepieces in the world. But apart from such exclusive and luxurious brands like Richard Mille, his collection of timepieces has other luxury brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet as well.

Anant Ambani is a watch collector, he is said to be very fond of watches, sharing the love for luxurious timepieces with the rest. Recently, in his wedding ceremony with Radhika Merchant in July 2024, it was reported that he gifted expensive timepieces to the groomsmen.

Anant’s impeccable taste in watches has placed him among the most stylish people in the world, according to The New York Times’ annual report. The Richard Mille RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire he recently wore is a perfect example of his discerning style and his ability to acquire some of the rarest pieces in the world.

The Ambani family is one of the richest and most influential families in India, and their love for luxuries is in the record books. From private jets to the most expensive watches, the Ambanis epitomize luxury. Like his siblings Isha and Akash, Anant inherits the affinity for luxury from his family and grows on to making his own niche in high fashion and exclusive collectibles.

ALSO READ: Not Shimla Or Manali, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal Surprised By The Hill Stations That Took The Lead In New Year Bookings

 

Anant Ambani Blue Sapphire Richard Mille

