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Home > Offbeat News > Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari trends after a fake MMS video goes viral. Family alleges extortion, experts confirm AI-edited clip.

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy. (Photo: X, IG)
Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy. (Photo: X, IG)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 5, 2026 21:10:37 IST

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Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: The Bhojpuri entertainment industry has once again been shaken by a viral MMS controversy, this time involving young actress Kajal Kumari. The 15-year-old performer, who has been steadily gaining popularity through music videos and live performances, is trending across social media platforms after a fake private video allegedly featuring her surfaced online.

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who is Kajal Kumari?

Born in Vikramganj, Bihar, Kajal Kumari is considered one of the emerging faces of Bhojpuri entertainment. Despite her young age, she has already built a strong presence through short reels, stage shows, and music collaborations. Known for her energetic dance style and expressive performances, she has also worked alongside popular Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav.

With a rapidly growing fan base on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, Kajal has been seen as a promising multi-talented artist who also performs at regional cultural events.

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Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: What is it?

The controversy erupted when a so-called “private video” claiming to feature Kajal Kumari began circulating on platforms like Telegram, before spreading widely on Instagram and YouTube. Within hours, the clip went viral, with hashtags related to her name trending on X.

However, early analysis by digital experts flagged multiple inconsistencies in the video, including mismatched lighting, pixel distortions, and irregular facial features all signs pointing towards possible AI manipulation.

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Family alleges extortion attempt

Kajal Kumari’s family quickly dismissed the video as fake and part of a larger conspiracy. In a public statement, they alleged that unknown individuals demanded ₹30 lakh in exchange for removing the clip from online platforms.

They also shared screenshots of alleged threats and urged people not to circulate unverified content. Kajal herself addressed the issue in an emotional video, denying any connection to the clip and appealing to her followers to support her during the crisis.

Digital experts confirm video is fake

According to digital forensics observations and Bhojpuri fan communities, the viral clip appears to be morphed using AI tools. Experts pointed out inconsistencies in facial mapping and background details, concluding that the person in the video is not Kajal Kumari.

This is not the first such case in the Bhojpuri industry. Earlier, actresses like Akshara Singh and Trisha Kar Madhu were also targeted with similar fake or morphed videos, sparking debates around online harassment and digital misuse.

Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Why is Kajal Kumari trending again?

Kajal Kumari is trending again due to the continued circulation of the video, combined with her family’s serious allegations of extortion and her emotional public response. The controversy has reignited conversations around the misuse of AI technology and the vulnerability of young artists in the digital space.

A reminder of social media’s dark side

The incident highlights the growing threat of deepfake content and how quickly misinformation can spread online. For rising stars like Kajal Kumari, such controversies not only impact their careers but also take a personal toll.

As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder for audiences to verify content before sharing and to approach viral claims with caution and empathy.

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Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

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Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?
Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?
Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?
Bhojpuri Actress Viral MMS Controversy: Who Is Kajal Kumari? Why Is She Trending Again After The Fake Leaked Private Video?

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