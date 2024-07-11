Blinkit Responds To Customer Feedback By Adding Popular Idli and Dosa Batter Brand

Have you ever felt frustrated when you couldn’t find a specific item from a particular brand on a quick commerce platform? You’re not alone. A man from Chennai experienced this exact situation and decided to take action. He reached out to Blinkit’s CEO on social media, humorously asking why he had to spend money with competitors instead.

Narayanan Hariharan, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), posted a message to Blinkit’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, saying, “Hey Albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don’t have them on Blinkit. Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition?” He even included a screengrab of the app to emphasize his point.

Hey @albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don’t have them on @letsblinkit. Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition? pic.twitter.com/VZZvSU9BGl — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) July 5, 2024

Dhindsa responded promptly, assuring Hariharan that he would look into the matter. True to his word, within six days, Dhindsa announced that the Thaayar batter had been added to the Blinkit inventory. He shared a screenshot of the app and commented, “Narayanan Hariharan, Thaayar batter is now live in your area and in most parts of Chennai serviceable by Blinkit. Thank you for flagging this.”

If you want something, ask for it. Thanks a lot, @albinder! pic.twitter.com/TWms6yidL7 — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) July 11, 2024

Expressing his gratitude, Hariharan replied, “If you want something, ask for it. Thanks a lot, Albinder Dhindsa!” This interaction highlights the power of customer feedback and the responsiveness of quick commerce platforms like Blinkit to meet consumer demands.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Bull Causes Chaos Climbing Police Outpost Roof in UP’s Rae Bareli