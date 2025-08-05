LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Airport codes are usually forgettable, but some sound like punchlines. From Norway's BOO to Tuvalu's FUN and Namibia's OMG, these real IATA airport codes spark giggles. Here's a roundup of the funniest three-letter codes that are 100% real, and how they came to be.

From BOO to SUX and LOL to DIE, some real airport codes are unintentionally hilarious and(or) bizarre at best! (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 18:25:24 IST

Three-letter airport codes are part of every trip — be it the ones printed on luggage tags, your boarding passes or the airport departure screens. While most of those could be just as easily forgettable, some others are likely to remain a part of your memory for the sheer fun appeal in the undertones of their codes that literally make you laugh out loud, quite literally — like LOL, the real code for Derby Field in Nevada.

Now that we’ve managed to tickle your funny bones, let’s take a look at some of the world’s funniest, weirdest, and potentially most brow-raising airport codes that are, in fact, 100% legit. 

BOO – Bodo Airport, Norway

The scenic Arctic airport in the Scandinavian country encompassing mountains and glaciers has a code that makes you want to jump-scare your fellow passengers: ‘BOO’.

BUM – Butler Memorial Airport, United States

Flying into ‘BUM’ is sure to get a chuckle. Located in Butler, Missouri, it is, by far, what many would say, one of the more unfortunate (or hilarious) abbreviations.

CAT – Cascais Municipal Aerodrome, Portugal

No need to bring your pet, for ‘CAT’ is just an airport code. Sorry, feline fans.

DIK – Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, United States

Ahem! Let’s just say this North Dakota airport code has made its way into many meme threads, and for all the wrong reasons, of course.

DOG – Dongola Airport, Sudan

All you furry fans out there, please don’t expect a puppy parade as ‘DOG’, in this case, refers only to the location, not its passenger list.

FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, United States

While the airport has, time and again, insisted that the code stands for “Fresno Air Terminal,” but some travellers sure do appear to have had a snicker time, drawing inferences in their own imagination.   

FUN – Funafuti International Airport, Tuvalu

Who wouldn’t want to fly into ‘FUN’? This independent island nation getaway, located in the South Pacific, sure do lives up to its code.  

OMG – Omega Airport, Namibia

Yes, if you not only have a knack for the abbreviations but also a flair for the dramatic, then you can actually say ‘I am flying out of OMG,’ and mean it, quite literally.

DIE – Arrachart Airport, Madagascar

Trust us. It’s not as ominous as it sounds — ‘DIE’ is just the IATA code, but probably not the best choice for nervous flyers.

LOL – Derby Field, United States

Nevada’s Derby Field airport might not be a comedy venue, but its airport code sure keeps the laughs coming.

What’s in a Code, you ask?

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airport codes are often derived from the city or airport’s name. But when preferred codes are taken, creativity , and sometimes bizarre abbreviations, can fill the gap.

So next time you’re booking a trip, keep an eye on your airport code. It might just make your travel experience a little more interesting.

From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

